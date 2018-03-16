News

Victoria's Quill Award winners named

AAP /

THE WINNERS OF THE 2017 QUILL JOURNALISM AWARDS:

* The Gold Quill; coverage of an issue or event - Fairfax Media, ABC (China'a Influence - Power and Payments)

* Graham Perkin Australian Journalist of the Year Award - Nick McKenzie and Richard Baker, The Age

* Harry Gordon Australian Sports Journalist of the Year Award - Will Swanton, the Australian

* Artwork - Jamie Brown, the Sunday Age (Generation Game)

* Breakings news coverage - the Age newsroom team (Bourke Street Attack)

* Business feature - Damon Kitney, The Australian (Out of the Shadows)

* Business news - Adele Ferguson and Sarah Danckert, the Age (Crumbs)

* Camera work - James Paul, Seven News (Bourke Street Tragedy)

* Cartoon - Ron Tandberg, the Age, (The Big C)

* Feature writing - Jo Chandler, the Monthly (The Totten Hots Up)

* Features photograph - David Caird, Sunday Herald Sun (Melbourne High Life)

* Grant Hattam Quill for Investigative Journalism - Adele Ferguson, Sarah Danckert, Klaus Toft, the Age and ABC's Four Corners (The Crook, the Police and the Retirement Village); Nick McKenzie, James Massola, Richard Baker, Fergus Hunter, Fairfax Media websites (Chinese Influence and Dastyari's Fall)

* Innovation in journalism; podcasting - ABC Trace team (Trace)

* Keith Dunstan Quill for Commentary - Gay Alcorn, Guardian Australia (Three Columns)

* News photograph - Tony Gough, Herald Sun (Bourke Street Massacre)

* News report in writing - Josh Gordon, Richard Willingham, Benjamin Preiss, the Age (Speaker of the Houses)

* RACV Transport Quill - Brendan Donohoe, Seven News (North-East Link Cabinet Leak)

* Radio current affairs - Bridget Judd, ABC radio (Behind Bars)

* Radio news - 3AW (Bourke Street Tragedy)

* Regional and rural journalism - Tyla Harrington, Andrew Mole, Ivy Wise, Luke Hemer, the Riverine Herald (Murder on the Murray)

* Sports feature - Louise Milligan, ABC Four Corners (After the Game)

* Sports news - Michael Warner, Herald Sun (Drugs, Lies and Cover-ups)

* Sports photograph - Mark Stewart, Herald Sun (Howe High Can He Go?)

* Suburban journalism - Suzan Delibasic, Monash Leader (Lee Family Deportation Fight)

* TAC Towards Zero Road Quill for Road Safety Reporting - Ebony Bowden, the Age (Fury Road: Melbourne's Road Rage Epidemic)

* Long form TV/Video feature - Adele Ferguson, Klaus Toft, Sarah Danckert, ABC Four Corners, the Age (Bleed Them Dry Until They Die)

* Short form TV/Video feature - Laura Turner, Nine Network, A Current Affair (Skye's Story)

* TV/video news - Alexis Daish, Nine News (Karen Ristevski)

* Victorian Government Quill for Reporting Disability Issues - Louise Milligan, ABC 7.30 (Emergency intervention Removes Disabled Young Man from Prison)

* Young Journalist of the Year - Cassie Zervos, Herald Sun

* Student Journalist of the Year - Carol Saffer, Monash University

