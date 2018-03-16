Cliff's Edge wins Group Two Alister Clark

Cliff's Edge has run out an impressive all-the-way winner of the Group Two Alister Clark Stakes at Moonee Valley to set up a possible trip to Sydney.

Trainer Darren Weir has claimed another feature with Cliff's Edge in the Alister Clark Stakes.

The Darren Weir-trained $1.70 favourite in the 2040m-feature, Cliff's Edge stamped his authority early under Jamie Mott and kicked clear on the home turn.

Levendi ($7.50) gave chase in the straight but could only get within 1-1/4 lengths with Belfast ($13) another three-quarters of a length third.

Weir said he was uncertain whether Cliff's Edge would head to Sydney for the Rosehill Guineas and/or the Australian Derby.

"I don't know," Weir told broadcaster racing.com

"It's a good problem to have."

Weir said Cliff''s Edge had spent time at his Warrnambool coastal stable since his seventh in the Australian Guineas.

"It's a big thanks to the Warrnambool team," he said.

The win was a welcome result for heavyweight jockey Mott who combines jumps and flat racing and replaced the suspended John Allen.

"Jamie has ridden for me for years." Weir said.

"He is a great jockey and it's great to be able to put him on a good horse."

Mott said Cliff's Edge had the race in his keeping a long way out.

"He seems to really enjoy bowling along," he said.

"We got down to the half mile and it was never in doubt."

Weir also claimed the Listed Abell Stakes (1200m) when Whispering Brook ($4.60) was a comprehensive 3-1/4 length winner over Glenall ($6) with Dean Yendall aboard.