Norway's Centre Party to back no-confidence motion against justice minister

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's opposition Centre Party said on Friday it would join three left-wing parties in backing a no-confidence motion against Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, heightening the risk that the minority cabinet will fall.

Last Friday Listhaug rocked Norway's traditionally consensual politics by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country's worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists' rights before national security.

The Christian Democrats, which now hold the key to Listhaug's future, said they would decide on Monday how to vote in parliament the following day.

Listhaug's comments triggered a political storm, and she apologized in parliament on Thursday. Some opposition parties, however, said her gesture was not sincere enough.

"The role of justice minister is a special role. It is about preparing for emergencies and stopping hateful rhetoric. We want a peaceful justice minister," Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told reporters.



