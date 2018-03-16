Welsh rugby captain Jones signs new deal

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has re-signed a national dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Ospreys.

The announcement comes on the eve of the British and Irish Lion winning his 117th Welsh cap for Saturday's Six Nations clash with France.

National dual contracts (NDCs) are funded 60 per cent by the WRU and 40 per cent by a player's region.

The length of contract for the 32-year-old lock Jones has not been specified, but it is a huge boost for Wales and Ospreys.

The WRU said the Union and Ospreys "have worked together in collaboration with Alun Wyn to put together an individual program that will enable his workload and welfare to be fully managed, providing the best preparation for the forthcoming season".

In a statement, released by the WRU, Jones said: "I'm thankful for the collaboration between the WRU and Ospreys, which will look after my best interests and enables me to play the best rugby possible.

"To be continuing my journey with the Ospreys is probably something I wouldn't have predicted at the start of my career.

"But having the opportunity to sign a new NDC at this point helps with the quality and quantity of the rugby that I play and, hopefully, will prolong my playing opportunities," Jones said.

"Alun Wyn committing his future to the game here in Wales is another huge boost for Welsh rugby," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

"He is renowned and respected as a player and leader, and his commitment to the Ospreys and to Wales is hugely significant. It is fantastic that another world-class player will remain in Wales.

"This announcement will also help drive our long-term focus on retaining young Welsh talent, as young players will learn and benefit from Alun Wyn's experience within our environment, and that will help shape the next generation of Wales players."