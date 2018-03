GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. children's fund UNICEF has response plans in place to cope with 50,000 people coming out of the Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, spokeswoman Marixie Mercado told a U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"We have been working, planning to respond to evacuations for a while and specifically to provide shelters with emergency assistance," she said. "Our response plans cover up to 50,000 people."



