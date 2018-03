MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia could announce retaliatory measures against Britain in a diplomatic row over the poisoning of former double agent at "any minute".

"You can expect it any minute," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Russia said earlier on Friday it would expel British diplomats in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to kick out 23 Russians.



(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)