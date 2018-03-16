News

South Africa to announce decision on whether to charge Zuma on Friday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's chief state prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, will announce on Friday whether he is reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, his office said.

Zuma faces 783 counts of corruption relating to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for the presidency.
"The announcement will be today at 3.30 pm," said Luvuyo Mfaku, a spokesman for the NPA.


(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

