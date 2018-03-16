Japan finance ministry's Kihara to replace finance minister Aso at G20

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Vice Finance Minister Minoru Kihara will attend the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting next week in Buenos Aires, the ministry said on Friday, in place of Finance Minister Taro Aso who is under fire over a suspected cronyism scandal.

A ruling party source told Reuters the previous day that Aso would skip the G20 gathering to address parliament on Monday about the scandal, which involves the controversial sale of public land to a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.







