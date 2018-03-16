News

Russia's Lavrov says UK defense minister may lack education

Reuters
Reuters /

ASTANA (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that British defense minister Gavin Williamson, who earlier told Russia to "go away and shut up", may lack education.

"Maybe he lacks education," Lavrov said at a news conference in Kazakhstan.
Lavrov said that Moscow had stopped paying attention to comments from Britain over the spy poisoning allegations, which Russia deny.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely)

