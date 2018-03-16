Glyn Schofield suspension appeal fails

Glyn Schofield has failed to in his bid to have a careless riding ban reduced and will miss Golden Slipper day.

Racing NSW stewards outed Schofield for eight meetings for his ride on winner Kementari in the Group One Randwick Guineas last Saturday.

He argued interference to Capital Gain in the early stages of the 1600m race was not entirely his fault, claiming Capital Gain's jockey Adam Hyeronimus contributed to the incident.

Schofield appealed the conviction and penalty before the Racing NSW Appeal Panel on Friday but was unsuccessful.

His suspension starts on Sunday and expires on April 3 meaning he will also miss the Tancred Stakes meeting at Rosehill on March 31.

Corey Brown was also unsuccessful in his appeal to have a 10-day ban for weighing in overweight reduced and will miss the ride on Ef Troop in the Golden Slipper.