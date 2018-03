ASTANA (Reuters) - The situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta is heading towards disaster and clashes must end, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Cavusoglu was speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where the three had gathered to discuss the situation in Syria.



