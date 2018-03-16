News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Video shows bikie getting shot outside a Fitness First gym
New video shows moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym

Trading in Samsung Electronics to be halted April 30-May 3 for stock split

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Friday trading in its shares will be halted for three days between April 30 and May 3 for its planned stock split.

Trading in Samsung Electronics to be halted April 30-May 3 for stock split

Trading in Samsung Electronics to be halted April 30-May 3 for stock split

The split shares are expected to be listed on May 4, Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing. South Korea's stock market will not be open on May 1.
Samsung Electronics, one of Asia's most valuable stocks, announced a 50:1 stock split in January in a move that will make it easier for retail shareholders to hold Samsung shares.


(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Back To Top
feedback