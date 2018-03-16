Trading in Samsung Electronics to be halted April 30-May 3 for stock split

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Friday trading in its shares will be halted for three days between April 30 and May 3 for its planned stock split.

The split shares are expected to be listed on May 4, Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing. South Korea's stock market will not be open on May 1.

Samsung Electronics, one of Asia's most valuable stocks, announced a 50:1 stock split in January in a move that will make it easier for retail shareholders to hold Samsung shares.





