MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow expects Britain, the United States and their partners to soon take new steps against Russia related to the poisoning in Britain of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, news agency RIA quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Friday.

Russia expects West to take new steps over spy poisoning: RIA

Russia is still offering dialogue to London and Washington, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.



(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Clarence Fernandez)