ASTANA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that more than 12,000 people left Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta on Thursday.

He also said that any threat from the United States to strike the Syrian capital Damascus would be unacceptable.



