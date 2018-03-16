Macdonald leaping to reach NRL potential

At some point over the summer, Nene Macdonald realised it was time to stop being a kid and start acting like a professional athlete on and off the NRL field.

Nene Macdonald says St George Illawarra's big-name NRL recruits helped him to be more professional.

And just two weeks into St George Illawarra's season, the impact has already been clear.

Macdonald was powerful on the Dragons' left wing on Thursday night against Cronulla, chalking up 201 metres and proving extremely hard to stop.

The 23-year-old credited the arrivals of James Graham and Ben Hunt for his new-look approach, after he'd once been considered one of the game's most-exciting young outside backs while in under-20s at the Sydney Roosters.

"It's been massive with James Graham - he's been a really good leader," Macdonald said.

"Benny has been a lot of help to our club.

"I've been looking to him and a lot of older boys who have been pushing me forward and not being that kid any more and start playing like a professional on and off the field."

Macdonald provided the match-turning moment in the win over Cronulla.

Leaping high, he latched on to a Gareth Widdop kick and somehow managed to get the ball down before his feet landed over the sideline.

Graham, perhaps a little audaciously, later claimed it should be in the running for the try of the century.

Regardless, it kick-started the Dragons' comeback from 14-0 down to take them to a 2-0 season start for the first time since 2014.

And Macdonald's change in attitude hasn't gone unnoticed in Wollongong, according to Dragons coach Paul McGregor.

"We've always cheered his talent but now his work ethic is starting to meet his talent," McGregor said.

"To finish off a movement like that with no room and get the ball down was pretty special.

"If he keeps on the right track, he could do what he needs to do in footy - which is reach the top. He's a very good player."

Macdonald expects to be targeted by close friend Ashley Taylor on Sunday week when he faces his old Gold Coast club in Toowoomba.

The Queensland junior left the Titans in 2016, when they offered him only a one-year deal, as opposed to his three-season contract with the Dragons.

"I'll be firing up," he said.

"The next couple of days, I will probably be copping it on the WhatsApp group chat with all the Titans boys.

"It will be a firey game for me ... A lot of players never lose their friendship so I will be getting dished this week."