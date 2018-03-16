Sir Statham needs change of luck

New Zealand stakes winner Sir Statham will be aiming for a change of luck in Australia when he tackles the Listed Goldmarket at the Gold Coast.

Sir Statham has had four starts for trainer Kelly Doughty and no luck in any of them with the latest a four-length eighth in a Doomben Open Handicap (1200m) two weeks ago.

He featured heavily in the stewards report which has been typical of his runs in Australia.

The gelding raced as Statham in New Zealand for Byerley Park trainers Scott Lucock and Sally Gillespie, winning six races including the Group Three Concorde Handicap at Ellerslie.

He also raced in top races such as the Group One Railway Stakes and Group One Telegraph Stakes without being disgraced.

Owners Simon Rusbridge and Luke Cameron sent Sir Stahtam to Australia last year and he had three starts in the winter for Doughty.

"Luke had a share in a horse with me, In The Moment, and that's how we got him," Doughty said.

Sir Statham was not placed in his three winter starts but Doughty felt he should have gone close to winning on at least two occasions.

"He had an interrupted passage in the straight when fourth in the (Listed) Chief De Beers Handicap at his first Australian start," Doughty said.

"Kerrin McEvoy rode him and said a horse came back on him and pushed him back., He flew home that last 100 metres."

"Kerrin also felt he was unlucky just behind he placegetters in the (Listed) Lightning Stakes."

"Sir Statham then had no luck first-up. So let's hope for better in the Goldmarket on Saturday."