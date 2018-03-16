Scammed pensioner can't pay ANZ loan

Pensioner Robert Regan thought a $50,000 bank loan he took out would help a British woman bring her gold to Australia.

But instead he ended up getting scammed and was left with loan repayments so big he's relying on food parcels to survive.

The 72-year-old used a mortgage broker to take out an ANZ loan last year, using his home as security.

He told the banking royal commission on Friday that income and expenditure figures used by his broker to get the loan approved were wrong.

Mr Regan admitted he signed a document acknowledging the figures used by the broker were correct before the loan was approved, but said he and the broker could easily see on his bank statements that the numbers were wrong.

As a result he ended up with a mortgage not due to be paid off until he's 102, payments he can't afford, and the knowledge he was scammed.

The ANZ bank manager who signed off on his loan helped Mr Regan transfer around $35,000 to the scammers in the UK, not knowing what the transfer was for.

Mr Regan used the rest of the money to fly to the UK and meet the scammers directly. Days before he left Australia he noticed something was wrong when the address they gave was empty.

When he arrived in London customs agents contacted police, who staked out the meeting place and arrested those responsible.

Mr Regan said while the fraudsters were now in jail, ended up with food and vouchers from charities.

When he contacted ANZ they said he could "continue to pay without any trouble", he said.

Lawyers secured a three-month moratorium.

And senior counsel assisting the commission Rowena Orr said ANZ had on Thursday offered to reverse fees and interest, stop increases in fees and interest, apply a goodwill credit of $1500 and reduce payments to $150 a month until the loan is paid.

"I'd like to know how old I'll be when I'm paying $150 a month," said Mr Regan, who plans to rejected that offer.

It also carried the condition that if Mr Regan sold his home the money would be used to pay off the loan, but he has withdrawn it from the market.

ANZ will have the opportunity to respond to Mr Regan's case study when the royal commission resumes on Monday.