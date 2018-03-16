Sydney FC re-focus on A-League title

If you believe Graham Arnold's training pitch banter that Saturday night is "assassination night", then Brisbane might leave Allianz Stadium with a whimper.

And Sydney FC could certainly do with a large-scale slaughter given recent results.

For a rarely beaten side known for ruthlessness, two losses and a draw in the last three outings at home and abroad is far from conventional.

So too is the paltry two goals scored during that period.

The Asian Champions League has rattled and fatigued Arnold's usually unruffled squad, as did their last A-League clash - a shock 2-1 loss to a 10-man Newcastle Jets.

And Saturday's home meeting with the eighth-placed Roar is a chance to prove the runaway league leaders are still on target for back-to-back titles before Arnold departs to coach the Socceroos.

"We only look forward and at this moment at the A-League," Arnold said.

"Our form in the A-League to date has been outstanding, and the reaction of the boys has been great this week.

"The Champions League is a totally different kettle of fish ... the Champions League has taught lessons, it's the lessons you learn from mistakes.

"The focus for the next couple of weeks is about the A-League. The boys are in a great physical and mental state and we expect to win."

After some chopping and changing to cater for Tuesday's brave 1-1 ACL draw against Kashima Antlers in Japan, Arnold is in a position to field something more resembling his first XI against the Roar.

Still, there's no certainty Milos Ninkovic will start, as he continues to recover from a hamstring niggle, while Alex Brosque is also a question mark given the skipper was rested after the last overseas trip.

The pair both trained with the main squad on Friday, as did Bobo (back), with only certain exclusion Michael Zullo (hamstring) training separately with physio staff.

It opens the door for Fabio Ferreira to make his first start for the club.

"I've got that decision to make still, with all the players," Arnold said.

"But the ones who played on Tuesday night, it's a good turnaround and they all flew back business class so they're ready."