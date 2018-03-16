Shumookh chases Group win in Phar Lap

Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have opted to take the path of least resistance with promising filly Shumookh by sidestepping the Coolmore Classic.

Shumookh will run in the Phar Lap Stakes after drawing a wide barrier in the Coolmore Classic.

The three-year-old lines up instead in the Group Two Phar Lap Stakes (1500m), a step down from her last start in the Group One Surround Stakes (1400m) in which she was third in a dead heat with Rimraam behind Shoals.

"The Coolmore is a great competitive race and I thought she was really well weighted in there with 50 kilos," Bott said.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to try and capitalise at that level but the Phar Lap is against her own age.

"She looks better placed and going forward it would be nice to get a stakes win for her."

Her Coolmore barrier of 18 was another contributing factor in Shumookh taking on the Phar Lap Stakes.

Shumookh has had four starts in her first preparation which includes a second to Alizee in the Group Two Light Fingers Stakes (1200m).

"We've always thought a lot of her but we're probably surprised at how quickly she's got to this level. I thought it may have been another preparation away," Bott said.

"That shows she's a quality filly going forward for us."

Waterhouse and Bott are represented in the Coolmore Classic (1500m) by Prompt Response.

"She was explosive first-up at Warwick Farm and second-up she showed she was probably looking for that little bit extra distance," Bott said.

"She's been targeted for this race and hopefully she'll be able to find a nice position and show the turn of foot she has."

Prompt Response opened her campaign by winning the Group Two Breeders Classic (1200m) before a fourth in the Group Two Millie Fox Stakes (1300m) won by Coolmore Classic contender Daysee Doom.