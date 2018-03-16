'Super union' merger given the green light

The creation of a "super union" will be allowed to proceed as planned following a decision by the industrial umpire.

Mining and building industry groups have lodged an appeal with the Fair Work Commission to stop the merger going ahead.

The Australian Mines and Minerals Association and Master Builders Australia wanted the commission to hit "pause" on the amalgamation until the case is heard, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"Although the appeal is arguable with some prospects of success, the balance of convenience does not weigh in favour of the grant of a stay order," the commission's Vice President Adam Hatcher said in a decision published on Friday.

"The application by the AMMA and the MBA for a stay order is therefore dismissed."

Earlier this month, the commission approved the amalgamation of the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union, Textile Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia and the Maritime Union of Australia.

The merger is due to take effect on March 27, with a full appeal to be held on April 9.

It's understood industry groups will argue technical grounds for their appeal.

Michelle O'Neill, the national secretary of the TCFUA, said the industry groups should stop wasting their members' money and the commission's time.

"Our members voted overwhelmingly to amalgamate, their democratically reached decision needs to be respected," Ms O'Neill said on Friday.

"We are getting on with the business of joining with the MUA and CFMEU and improving the lives of our members."

The Turnbull government wants parliament to pass laws subjecting union mergers to a public-interest test, but has yet to secure Senate crossbench support.

MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin said employers and the government should respect and accept the decision of the independent umpire.

"The decision to amalgamate has been overwhelmingly endorsed by our members and the FWC has, after extensive hearings, approved our amalgamation," he said.

"It's time now to move and let us do our business."