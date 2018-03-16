Phoenix expect no Jets A-League favours

Stand-in Wellington coach Chris Greenacre isn't expecting any favours from former coach Ernie Merrick in Saturday's A-League clash with Newcastle in Auckland.

Greenacre was Merrick's second-in-command for two seasons in Wellington, taking over with Des Buckingham eight games into the third campaign when Merrick resigned in December 2016.

Now in charge at the Jets, Merrick has instigated a huge turnaround, guiding last season's wooden spooners to second on the table behind defending champions Sydney FC as the playoffs loom.

In contrast at the Phoenix, Greenacre has stepped in as interim coach for his third stint in five years, this time replacing Darije Kalezic at the helm with six matches of the season remaining.

Wellington have just four wins from 22 starts, and have been stuck at the bottom of the ladder since mid-November.

One of their wins was against the Jets - a 3-2 upset almost two months ago and Greenacre, who still kept in touch with Merrick, had no doubt the Scotsman would be out for revenge.

"I know a lot about Ernie - he's been a huge influence on my coaching.

"I'm looking forward to the duel. I think the gloves will be off on Saturday but, after that, we'll have a beer and chew the fat," Greenacre said.

"Ernie's doing so well going to the Jets - where they are in the league, still playing a good brand of football and scoring goals.

"It's going to be a real tough test."

Greenacre is looking for the Phoenix to improve on last week's sub-par effort away to Western Sydney, when a 1-1 halftime scoreline ended in a 4-1 loss.

Two of those goals were conceded from set plays, Brendon Hamill punishing Wellington on both occasions.

"Up until then, our game plan had kind of worked. We wanted to stop Western Sydney in their half of the field and, at times, the press worked really well," Greenacre said.

"This weekend, we want to be a lot stronger on our defensive set plays. We still had chances despite the heavy scoreline, so that's positive.

"Hopefully, we can convert one or two of those chances against the Jets."