Fed Cup heading to Wollongong again

Wollongong will host Australia's Fed Cup World Group playoff against the Netherlands next month.

The tie will be played indoors on a purpose-built hard court at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre when the event returns to NSW for the first time since 2003.

Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik has fond memories of Wollongong, having played in two ties there against the Netherlands in 2002 and Colombia in 2003.

"We're excited to play another Fed Cup tie at home. I had success in Wollongong as a player and I really hope the girls can channel this when we take on the Netherlands next month," Molik said.

"This all-important tie marks a chance for Australia to return to the top tier in women's tennis for the first time since 2015.

"We expect the Netherlands to field a strong team when they travel to Australia. Our girls will have had plenty of match practice on hard court after the current US swing and will be ready to compete."

The tie will be played on April 21-22, with Australia hoping to regain its place in the elite top eight for the 2019 Fed Cup.