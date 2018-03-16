Track to determine start for Abyssinian

Melbourne's weather and the effect it may have on the track will determine whether Abyssinian lines up at Flemington.

The lightly raced four-year-old is scheduled to take on more seasoned rivals in Saturday's The Curragh Racecourse Handicap (1600m).

Trainer Enver Jusufovic says he will shy away from running the mare if the track is too firm.

"I'll make up my mind in the morning," Jusufovic said.

"Her last couple she's just felt the ground a little bit.

"She's a mare with quite a bit of ability and worked sensationally on the grass at Cranbourne on Tuesday, but just won't let down properly if it too firm."

Jusufovic said the $150,000 purse was a carrot dangling in front of him, but at the same time he was thinking long term with the mare.

"I waited until she was a four-year-old for her to get to the races because of maturity," he said.

"I've waited this long, so I can certainly wait longer."

Jusufovic said Abyssinian was close to needing a break after winning her first two starts before finishing fifth at Moonee Valley and then second at Pakenham at her past two starts.

"How far she goes after Saturday, I'm not sure," Jusufovic said.

"She's done a good job so far so she's not far off having a little break and being brought back for the winter months."

Jusufovic moved into on-course stabling at Cranbourne last November, describing it a success.

To help fill the 40 boxes, and pay the rent, he is pre-training for neighbours Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young along with Robbie Griffiths.

And from his past 50 starters, only four have failed to finish in the top five.

"Hopefully soon enough I'll be able to fill all 40 boxes with horses of my own," he said.