News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Video shows bikie getting shot outside a Fitness First gym
New video shows moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym

Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership: lawmaker

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's parliament approved on Friday the government's nominees for central bank governor and deputy governors, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima said.

Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership: lawmaker

Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership: lawmaker

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda's deputies next week.
The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Back To Top
feedback