Birchall to miss first half of AFL season

Life after Luke Hodge has suffered a major early setback for Hawthorn, with veteran defender Grant Birchall to miss half of the AFL season.

The four-time premiership defender needs more knee surgery after pulling up sore this week at training.

Teammate Will Langford also broke his hand at training this week and would require surgery, sidelining the midfielder for three to four weeks.

Birchall was the obvious choice to take over Hodge's role as their on-field defensive general, a role which helped make him an all-time Hawks great.

Hodge first retired last year and then was coaxed north by Brisbane coach Chris Fagan.

Birchall only managed five matches in 2017 because of his knee injury, but was making solid progress during the pre-season before the setback.

"His training was solid this week but, unfortunately, he experienced some swelling and, upon investigation, we found some cartilage damage," Hawks football boss Graham Wright told the club website.

"We decided the best course of action was to have some minor surgery early next week."

Hawks captain Jarryd Roughead said on Thursday they were looking forward to regaining Birchall and his raking left-foot kick.

"You want to get him back, because he's obviously pretty important to us," Roughead said.

"He is one that we need."

Roughead added it was up to everyone in the Hawthorn defence to help fill the void left by Hodge.

"I don't think a bloke of Hodge's ilk is replaceable, but you don't want anyone to just pick up the slack ... I guess you want everyone to pick up little bits," he said.

"If you're going to try to be Luke Hodge - no one is."

Roughead also is amused by ongoing media speculation about whether Cyril Rioli will be ready for their round-one clash with Collingwood.

Rioli had an extended break during the pre-season to spend time in the Northern Territory with his father, who had recovered from a near-fatal heart attack.

"I love how you guys all think it's all about round one," Roughead said.

"Obviously, you'd love him out there ... but if Cyril gets there for round one and then re-injures himself, then we'll be pulling our hair out.

"If he's not right until three, four or five and we get him for the next 20, I know what I'd be wanting."