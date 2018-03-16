Study challenges obese but healthy paradox

The idea that it might be possible to be overweight or obese but not at increased risk of heart disease, otherwise known as the 'obesity paradox', has been challenged by a study of nearly 300,000 people.

Published in in the European Heart Journal on Friday, the research showed that the risk of heart heart attacks, strokes and high blood pressure, increased as weight increases beyond a body mass index (BMI) of 22.

BMI is used to determine whether you are in a healthy weight range for your height.

The risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) increased more steadily the more fat a person carries around the waist, according to the research, although it's generally believed carrying excess weight increases a person's risk of CVD as well as other diseases such as cancer.

There have also been studies that have suggested that, particularly in the elderly, being overweight or even obese might not have any effect on deaths from CVD or other causes, and may even be protective, especially if people maintain a reasonable level of fitness.

This is known as 'obesity paradox'.

But a large study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Glasgow provided evidence against this theory.

"Any public misconception of a potential 'protective' effect of fat on heart and stroke risks should be challenged," said lead author Dr Stamatina Iliodromiti, a clinical lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology.

It was possible, however, that the story may be different for those with pre-existing disease, such as cancer patients, noted Dr Iliodromiti.

Researchers analysed the health of 296,535 adults of European descent recruited for the UK Biobank study between 2006 to 2010.

Analysis of follow-up data collected in 2015 found that people with a BMI between 22-23 had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

As BMI increased above 22, the risk of CVD increased by 13 per cent for every 5.2 kg/m2 increase in women and 4.3 kg/m2 in men.

Similar increases in CVD risk were seen when the researchers looked at waist-to-hip and waist-to-height ratios and percentage of body fat.

"By maintaining a healthy BMI of around 22-23 kg/m2, healthy people can minimise their risk of developing or dying from heart disease," said Dr Illiodromiti.

The national Heart Foundation said carrying excess body fat around the middle of the body is more of a health risk than on the hips and thighs.