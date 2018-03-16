Geitz juggles motherhood with Aust netball

Laura Geitz says she had to adjust to motherhood before even contemplating a return to netball.

The star Australian defender is making her eagerly awaited comeback for the Commonwealth Games despite not playing an international game since 2015.

Retirement was a serious consideration for the former Diamonds captain after having her son Barney in February 2017.

"If I said I had in my head that I was definitely coming back to play, that would be a lie," Geitz said on Friday.

"I remember mornings I would wake up and going how would I even be able to contemplate playing if I'm feeling like I can't even make a cup of tea.

"But as the time went on, I felt like I was getting the hang of motherhood ... part of me was not completely exhausted of my sport.

"If I was sitting at home watching the Diamonds in camp or the Firebirds doing pre-season, there'd still be this part of me that would be thinking 'why didn't I give this a go?'."

Now that she is back, Geitz is determined to play a major role in Australia securing back-to-back gold medals for the first time since 2002.

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander said on Wednesday that she thought Geitz was "getting back to her best".

The 30-year-old Queenslander believes she is not quite at her peak yet, but hoped to be in time for the Games on the Gold Coast.

The Diamonds have been warming up for the tournament at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, playing two practice matches against the West Coast Fever.

"The biggest thing out on court is getting my timing back," Geitz said.

"It's pre-season (for Super Netball) so these opportunities aren't week in, week out, but the camp and playing the Fever has been fantastic preparation."

Australia begin its charge towards gold with a game against Northern Ireland on April 5.