The business week in numbers

McGrath halves its earnings guidance, Wesfarmers plans to spin-off Coles and business is as usual at Toys 'R' Us Australia, despite the retailer's havoc in the US: here are a few of the numbers that grabbed attention - or should have - in the business world this week.

MONDAY:

1/2 - Embattled property group McGrath Limited halved its full year earnings guidance in a new trading update to between $5 million and $5.5 million, from between $10.6 million and $11.6 million, due to reduced sales volumes.

TUESDAY:

12.3% - Accounting firm PwC Australia revealed that male workers are paid 12.3 per cent more than females employees across the company. PwC published its gender pay gap information in a bid to increase transparency around its workforce diversity - claiming it as an Australian first for companies revealing the salary divide at senior levels.

WEDNESDAY:

$43 billion - Commercial loans, which include mortgages to investors remained steady at $43 billion in January, following a significant fall in December, while the value of new home loans to owner-occupiers lifted 0.5 per cent.

THURSDAY:

885 - Toys 'R' Us Australia said business will resume as usual at its 39 stores despite the US retail giant's apparent collapse at home and elsewhere. The bankrupt chain is reportedly selling or closing all 885 stores in the US, and the administrator of its UK business has confirmed it will have closed a quarter of its stores by the end of this week.

FRIDAY:

20% - Wesfarmers plans to spin off supermarket giant Coles, keeping a maximum 20 per cent stake, and create a separately listed business that would rank among the 30 biggest on the Australian stock market.