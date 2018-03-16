Aust-East Timor deal 'respects' Indonesia

Indonesia has thanked Australia for "respecting" its maritime rights when negotiating a new treaty with East Timor.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday congratulated the two parties on signing the deal last week, ending a long-running maritime boundary dispute.

She said a preliminary study of the treaty by technical officials shows that "none of the lines encroach Indonesia's maritime rights".

"Therefore we appreciate the effort of both negotiators and commissions for paying respect to Indonesia's interests," Ms Marsudi told reporters in Sydney, following a meeting with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and defence counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN special summit.

"We look forward to cooperating on related boundary issues in the future."

She acknowledged the agreement did raise the question about the future of the 1997 Perth treaty, which finalised the maritime boundary between Australia and Indonesia.

The treaty, however, has not been ratified and so is not in force.

That's primarily because the independence of East Timor meant some amendments were needed, but are yet to agreed upon.

"At this point, talks at the technical level (are) required to deal with the future of the Perth treaty," Ms Marsudi said.