Bulls fight back in Shield against NSW

Queensland put aside the loss of injured star batsman Matthew Renshaw to turn the tables against NSW on Friday in the final-round Sheffield Shield match in Wollongong.

Matt Renshaw is in serious doubt for the Sheffield Shield final after suffering a concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne and Charlie Hemphrey single-handedly turned the tide with a 246-run stand for the third wicket, to help Queensland reach 3-315 for a lead of 156 runs heading into the final day.

Labuschagne was out just before stumps for 134, while Hemphrey remains unbeaten on 95.

Queensland were outplayed for the first two days and there was more bad news to begin day three with Renshaw withdrawn from the match.

The in-form opener suffered a head knock during a training collision with a teammate on Thursday, leaving his availability for next Friday's final against Tasmania at Allan Border Field in doubt.

The competition table-toppers finally found their form on day three by removing NSW's last three batsman for the addition of just 20 runs, with the home side all out for 402.

NSW fast bowler Sean Abbott missed the chance for a maiden first-class century, after failing to add to his overnight 79.

In reply, Queensland started shakily as Trent Copeland (3-51) claimed two wickets, leaving the visitors at 2-53, still 106 runs shy of making NSW bat again.