Tasmania beat Vics to Shield final spot

Tasmania have booked a place in the Sheffield Shield final, with their Andrew Fekete-led pace battery ending Victoria's hopes of winning four-straight titles.

Tasmania lead Victoria by 330 runs at lunch on day three of their Sheffield Shield match.

The Bushrangers were bowled out for 221 in their second innings, close to stumps on Friday's third day, well short of a hefty 378-run victory target.

The 156-run win with a day to spare at Bellerive Oval means the Tigers - wooden spooners the past two seasons - have set up a final against Queensland from March 23 in Brisbane.

The Bushrangers and Tigers were vying for the remaining berth in the final.

Fekete (4-43) was the chief destroyer to go a with a career-best 6-67 in the first innings.

"He was close to playing for Australia at one stage," Tasmanian coach Adam Griffith said.

"He's been bowling quite well for a month. It was Fek's turn this game."

Fekete was on a hat-trick after removing Marcus Harris and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, as Victoria collapsed to 4-37 in their chase.

Travis Dean (46) provided some resistance but was trapped lbw by Fekete after tea.

Tailender Chris Tremain slogged his way to 45, to go with eight wickets for the match in a strong personal showing.

Earlier in the day, a career-high 80 from rookie allrounder Tom Rogers steered Tasmania out of trouble.

The 24-year-old came to the crease at 6-87 but launched a counterattack to push the host's second innings to 215.

"It was as a good a knock as you'll see in a pressure situation," Griffith said.

"It set the game up. The boys started to relax when he really started going out in the middle."

Tasmania are chasing their first Shield silverware since 2012-13, while Victoria's run of titles has come to an end.

"We were outplayed in all facets of the game," Bushrangers coach Andrew McDonald said.

"From where we were at Christmas, with no wins on the board, to put ourselves right back in contention to play in four finals in a row was a magnificent effort.

"Unfortunately, we fell short".