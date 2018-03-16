Gear changes for Chris Munce-trained pair

Trainer Chris Munce has made key gear changes for his two runners in the $250,000 Two-Year-Old Jewel at the Gold Coast.

Munce has been in great form with seven winners in the past three weeks mainly on the back of his rising young stars.

He has Boomsara and Elaborate in Saturday's Jewel (1200m) for two-year-olds and Johnny Whitesox and Skate To Paris in the Jewel for three-year-olds over the same distance.

Munce said the Jewel series was a great boost to Queensland breeders owners and trainers.

"The QTIS bonus scheme has been great for us. This is a type of local championship on Saturday for Queensland two and three year olds," Munce said.

"Boomsara won first up at the Gold Coast so he has seen the track which is an advantage. His next run st Doomben was also good and we have put blinkers on him for the first time."

Munce said Elaborate would race in winkers for the first time on Saturday.

"His only start was a good fourth in a strong two-year-old at Caloundra. I expect him to improve sharply," Munce said.

He is looking to the winter with Johnny Whitesox and Skate To Paris who ran the quinella at Doomben two weeks ago.

"Johnny Whitesox continues to improve and he is tough. Skate to Paris has done a good job because she is really a Class 1 horse at this stage in far higher grade," he said.

"If they keep improving and stand up they could be Queensland Guineas type horses."