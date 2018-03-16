Alabama executes murderer; Georgia sets death for 'stocking strangler'

By David Beasley

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Alabama on Thursday executed a 50-year-old man convicted for the kidnapping and murder of woman in 2000, and Georgia was set to execute a man dubbed the "stocking strangler."

In Alabama, Michael Eggers was put to death by lethal injection without complications at 7:29 p.m. CDT (0029 GMT Friday), state prison spokesman Bob Horton said.

“Mr. Eggers was convicted of brutally beating and then murdering Mrs. Francis Murray, who was simply trying to help him," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement after the execution.

It was the first execution in Alabama since a botched lethal injection a few weeks ago.

Eggers was the fifth person executed in the United States this year. Some 1,470 inmates, including Eggers, have been put to death since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

In neighboring Georgia, Carlton Gary, 67, was convicted of a series of murders in which he chocked victims with panty hose.

Gary was convicted in the murders of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff in Columbus in 1977 and 1978. He was also linked to the murder of four other women in a two-year crime spree, police said.

But Gary's lawyers say evidence uncovered since his conviction raises serious doubts about the prosecution’s case against him.

“Mr. Gary is not the Columbus Stocking Strangler,” his lawyers wrote in their March 9 appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hours before the planned execution, they asked for a halt to the proceedings to allow for DNA testing.

The killings stopped in 1978 but Gary was not arrested until 1984 when he was linked to a gun stolen in the home of one of the victims. Prosecutors said they had a confession from Gary and fingerprint evidence that implicated him in the crimes.

DNA testing of body fluids from crime scenes was not available at the time and subsequent testing clears Gary, his lawyers said, adding his confession was coerced and shoe print evidence that could have helped Gary's defense was withheld.

Alabama's death chamber protocols have come under a federal court review after it aborted its attempt on Feb. 22 to execute Doyle Hamm, 61, a convicted murderer with terminal cancer and severely compromised veins.

After more than 10 attempts to place a needle, the execution was called off.

