Government cracks down on welfare cheats

A federal government crackdown on wealthy welfare "cheats" has resulted in $43.4 million clawed back from recipients who had large amounts of unexplained wealth pass through their bank accounts.

The government worked with the Australian Transaction Reports Analysis Centre on the crackdown, with more than 1000 people forced to repay millions of dollars to taxpayers.

"We are not going to tolerate people defrauding our welfare system and we're certainly not going to tolerate wealthy people defrauding that system," Human Services Minister Michael Keenan told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

The ongoing crackdown ordered a NSW disability support pensioner to repay $160,000 after failing to explain the source of $700,000 deposited into their bank accounts over four years.

Mr Keenan said the government would continue using the latest technology to weed out people doing the wrong thing.

He warned people who were caught would be made to pay back the benefits, and would be referred to law enforcement agencies where further action would be taken.

"We have absolutely zero tolerance for people who are defrauding that system," he said.