Tourists smoke where they buy in San Fran

The smoke was thick and business brisk at the Barbary Coast Dispensary's marijuana smoking lounge, a darkened room that resembles a steakhouse or upscale sports tavern with its red leather seats, deep booths with high dividers, and hardwood floors.

San Francisco plans to issue more permits for marijuana smoking lounges this year.

"There's nothing like this in Jersey," said grinning Atlantic City resident Rick Thompson, getting high with his cousins in San Francisco.

In fact, there's nothing like the Barbary Coast lounge almost anywhere in the United States, a conundrum confronting many marijuana enthusiasts who find it increasingly easy to buy pot but harder to find legal places to smoke it.

Only California permits marijuana smoking at marijuana retailers with specially designed lounges. But it also allows cities to ban those kinds of shops.

Unsurprisingly, San Francisco is the trailblazer. It's the only city in the state to fully embrace Amsterdam-like coffee shops, the iconic tourist stops in the Netherlands where people can buy and smoke marijuana in the same shop.

San Francisco's marijuana "czar" Nicole Elliot said new permits will be issued once city health officials finalise regulations designed to protect workers from secondhand smoke and the neighbourhood from unwelcomed odours. The lounges are required to install expensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to prevent the distinct marijuana odour from leaking outside.

Other California cities are warming to the idea, while lawmakers and officials in other states are dithering over the issue.

In Colorado, one of the first states to broadly legalise, lawmakers failed in a close vote to make so-called "tasting rooms" legal. However, cities may do it, and Denver has authorised lounges where consumers bring their own marijuana, issuing a single permit so far.

Nevada has put off a vote on the issue until next year. Oregon has considered and rejected legislation. In Alaska, regulators rejected onsite use last year but are scheduled to revisit the issue in April.

San Francisco has allowed medical marijuana patients to smoke in dispensaries for years, though there was uncertainty over whether the practice was authorised when California voters in 1996 made the state the first in the nation to legalise cannabis use with a doctor's recommendation.

The Barbary Coast, which received its state license in January, first opened as a small medical dispensary in 2013. It expanded and opened its smoking lounge to medical users last year. On January 11, the shop opened to all adults when it received its California recreational use license. The state started issuing those on Jan. 1 and continues to approve dozens of applications a month since voters broadly legalised the use and sale of marijuana.

Thompson travelled from Atlantic City to celebrate his 27th birthday with his cousins, who live in Oakland. They decided to celebrate in style, getting as high as they could in San Francisco.

The three 20-somethings bought a variety of buds and the quick-acting "wax", a potent pot concentrate, and settled into a booth with all the accoutrement they needed. After customers purchase at least $US40 ($A51) worth of product, the Barbary Coast will supply bongs, joint rollers, "rigs" for wax smoking and just about any smoking tool desired.

They smoked and debated the merits of smoking buds versus wax. The verdict: There's something innately satisfying about smoking buds, but wax gives a quicker high even if it requires a hotter flame and more elaborate setup to smoke.

Barbary is in a once-rundown neighborhood that is gentrifying. Two other dispensaries with smoke lounges are three blocks away. Three flat-screen televisions tuned to sports hang on the lounge's brick walls. Outside the enclosed room, customers line up at the dispensary's glass counters to buy marijuana.

General manager Jesse Henry said Barbary's owners plan to open a bigger store and smoking lounge nearby, across the street from a popular concert hall, after city health officials finalise regulations for on-site consumption.

"This city is built for tourists," Henry said. "We put a lot of work into giving them a San Francisco experience."