Brumbies changes are healthy: Lealiifano

Captain Christian Lealiifano believes mass team changes for the Brumbies' vital Super Rugby clash with the Sharks is a positive.

Coach Dan McKellar has wielded the axe for Saturday night's match at GIO Stadium, making six changes and various positional switches.

Lealiifano, who has been with the club since 2007, says he could not recall the last time a Brumbies team had made so many changes in one week

However, he conceded something needed to be done following the ACT side's two-straight defeats against the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels.

The Brumbies are already off two games off the undefeated Rebels, who have charged to the top of the Australian conference for the first time.

"I'm glad Dan has had confidence to do that (the changes)," Lealiifano said.

"The depth in our squad is good enough for us to do it, so the changes that have been made will be pretty seamless."

There has even been change for Leallifano, shifting from No.10 to inside centre as Wharenui Hawera slots in at fly half.

Kyle Godwin was among those to face the cut, dropping out of the squad altogether after starting at No.12 against the Rebels.

Recently re-signed full back Tom Banks has dropped to the bench, with Andrew Muirhead coming in.

Lealiifano will be the Brumbies' sole skipper after lock Sam Carter suffered a concussion against the Rebels, while veteran Josh Mann-Rea is staring at six weeks out after tearing his hamstring.

Lealiifano said he was excited about combining with Hawera, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2017.

The pair could even share the kicking duties.

"I've enjoyed his growth and development as a footy player and a person, so I can't wait to team up with him in front of our home fans," Lealiifano said.