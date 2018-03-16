Goals will come soon for Gameiro: Aloisi

Corey Gameiro's A-League scoring drought will end soon if he continues getting into the right positions, Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi says.

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has predicted the end of Corey Gameiro's A-League scoring drought.

Gameiro's promising career has been wrecked by three knee reconstructions but he's shown flashes of his best in recent weeks as he hunts his first senior goal since scoring for Sydney FC in a 3-2 derby victory in October 2014.

Aloisi tipped the 25-year-old to torment a tired and depleted Sky Blues defence when he comes off the bench in Saturday's clash at Allianz Stadium.

Sydney, who only returned to Australia on Thursday morning after their midweek AFC Champions League draw in Japan, will be without usual fullbacks Michael Zullo (hamstring) and Luke Wilkshire (illness).

In contrast, the Roar are fresh after not playing for nearly two weeks and feeling bullish after winning four of their past six domestic fixtures.

It appears Gameiro is full of confidence, too, after testing his agility with a number of bicycle kick attempts at training on Friday morning.

"The goals will come for him if he keeps on getting himself into positions," Aloisi told reporters.

"He's getting there. He's making good runs. He's dangerous.

"Last game against Adelaide United, he had four or five shots in the space of 20 minutes and tomorrow, as well, when he comes in, they'll be fatigued.

"He'll be fresh and he'll cause them problems, I've got no doubt about that."

But the Roar's defence is depleted, with Daniel Bowles and Jacob Pepper to start at centre-back in the absence of injured trio Avraam Papadopoulos, Luke DeVere and Jade North.

However, they'll be boosted by the return of Joe Caletti, who's overcome the stress fracture in his foot that has kept him sidelined since December.

"We're ready to play Sydney FC at their ground and go there and win," Aloisi said.

"We believe we're playing good football. We're at our best now - physically, mentally, tactically."