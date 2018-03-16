Raiders have moved on from loss: Stuart

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says emotions have been kept in check at the Raiders following their first-round NRL defeat.

After leading 18-0 early against Gold Coast, the Green Machine went down at the death by two points in devastating fashion.

For Raiders fans, the 30-28 result evoked painful memories of the 2017 campaign, where they lost eight games by six points or less.

Stuart says his team has moved on and all their attention is on Sunday night's clash with Newcastle at GIO Stadium.

"After playing so well and then losing on the back end of a game, it can knock you around so it's important to deal with it," Stuart said on Friday.

"We've spoken about it this week and straight after the game so I've got no dramas that it will have any effect going into the game."

Stuart confirmed Joe Tapine would miss up to four weeks after the forward dislocated his thumb against the Titans.

But the Canberra boss was confident Elliott Whitehead would give the Raiders a boost at No.12 despite his importance as a loose forward.

"Elliott is excited to move back out on the edge, which is probably his preferred position, but he does such a great job in the middle he makes us a better football team with him there," Stuart said.

Stuart tipped starting hooker Silvia Havili to gradually see more game time after the former St George Illawarra player made a perfect start to his Raiders debut.

Tasked with filling the hole left by Josh Hodgson, he scored a try in the third minute of the game to begin Canberra's early lead.

"The more matches he gets the more game time he'll get," Stuart said.

"He'll become more used to the players and more accustomed to that role for us."