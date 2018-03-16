Atletico underline Europa favourites tag

Atletico Madrid have underlined their Europa League favourites tag as they marched past Lokomotiv Moscow into a powerful-looking quarter-final draw that also features Olympique de Marseille, Lazio and Arsenal.

Fernando Torres netted a double as Atletico Madrid beat Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 in the Europa League.

Borussia Dortmund, one of three former European champions to reach the last 16, failed to join them though after a 0-0 draw at Salzburg on Thursday condemned them to a 2-1 aggregate loss.

Atletico's Fernando Torres struck twice in a 5-1 victory in icy Moscow while Antoine Griezmann was also on target as the La Liga side racked up an 8-1 aggregate triumph.

"I admire my players," said manager Diego Simeone, whose side bowed out at the group stage of the Champions League.

"In every match, they always play the same way."

Atletico will be the sole Spanish representative in the last eight after Athletic Bilbao lost 2-1 at home to Marseille, slipping to a 5-2 aggregate loss.

Arsenal completed a 5-1 aggregate victory over seven-times European champions AC Milan, winning 3-1 in north London after the Italians scored first.

Hakan Calhanoglu's stunning strike put Milan ahead but the lead lasted only four minutes as Danny Welbeck was awarded a highly-dubious penalty, falling to the ground despite apparently no contact from Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez.

Welbeck converted the 39th-minute penalty and added a late header after Granit Xhaka's goal had put the tie beyond Milan.

Lazio looked vulnerable going into their second leg against Dynamo Kiev after being held 2-2 at home but goals from Lucas Leiva and Stefan de Vrij earned them a 2-0 victory.

Friday's draw could pair them with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, who reached the last eight with a 1-1 draw at Zenit St Petersburg to claim a 3-2 aggregate win.

Portugal's Sporting needed an extra-time header from Rodrigo Battaglia to seal a 3-2 aggregate win over Slovakia's Viktoria Plzen.

Lyon won their first leg 1-0 away against CSKA Moscow but a 3-2 defeat in the return sent them out on away goals.