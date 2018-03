(Reuters) - Nike Inc <NKE.N> said on Thursday Mark Parker would remain chief executive officer and chairman of the footwear maker beyond 2020.

Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020

Nike brand President Trevor Edwards would retire in August, as part of management changes the world's largest footwear announced on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)