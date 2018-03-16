News

Legal battle over U.S. 'volatility' product expands to second company

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The legal fight over a complex Credit Suisse financial instrument betting on stock market swings is expanding, with a new lawsuit targeting one of the product's service providers.

An investor on Thursday sued the bank and a unit of Janus Henderson Group PLC over their VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term Exchange-Traded Note, which lost most of its value after the U.S. stock market closed one day last month.

Both companies have denied wrongdoing.



(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tom Brown)

