NEW YORK (Reuters) - The legal fight over a complex Credit Suisse financial instrument betting on stock market swings is expanding, with a new lawsuit targeting one of the product's service providers.

Legal battle over U.S. 'volatility' product expands to second company

An investor on Thursday sued the bank and a unit of Janus Henderson Group PLC over their VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term Exchange-Traded Note, which lost most of its value after the U.S. stock market closed one day last month.

Both companies have denied wrongdoing.

