Socceroos' coach yet to speak to Jedinak

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak is yet to speak with new coach Bert van Marwijk just three months from the World Cup.

The 33-year-old said he wasn't surprised the van Marwijk mentor had failed to sound him out in the past six weeks.

He'll get his first opportunity on Sunday when the Socceroos head into camp in Oslo ahead of next week's friendly against Norway.

"I'm really looking forward to that (first meeting). Really, really looking forward to that," he told SEN radio on Friday.

"I know that decision was made a little while ago, but I think like anyone, when you're in this industry, when you're the coach of the Australian national team, players play far and wide."

The Aston Villa skipper who's been capped 61 times for the Socceroos said he was sure a network of coaches under van Marwijk's charge were keeping an eye on players.

"There's no cause for concern," Jedinak said.

"It just means that we eventually do get together it's going to be nice to do it, to hit the ground running, and get to know the man that's going to lead the charge in Russia."

The camp will also be the first meeting between the skipper and Tim Cahill since the 38-year-old joined Millwall in January.