London (AFP) - West Ham could be forced to play behind closed doors at their London Stadium home if there is a repeat of the shameful crowd trouble last weekend which saw four pitch invasions and club owners attacked.

West Ham threatened with closed doors after pitch violence

The London Stadium Safety Advisory Group (SAG) met on Thursday and agreed to increase the number of stewards and boost police presence at the next home match.

However, they also warned that there will be tougher measures should there be a repeat of the violence during the 3-0 loss to Burnley which left the club just three points off the relegation zone.

"The SAG must make clear that in the event of future disorder, it would seriously consider advising the certifying authority to take forward this sanction," a statement said.

"Playing behind closed doors would be a great shame for the majority of fans who wish to watch and support their team in safety."

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were forced to flee their seats on Saturday as fans chanted "sack the board" and "you killed our club".

Former West Ham striker and manager Trevor Brooking confirmed that a coin had struck Sullivan's glasses before Sullivan took shelter.

West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled one fan to the floor, while Burnley players and staff allowed frightened young supporters to take shelter on their bench.