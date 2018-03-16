Thorn wants longevity from young Reds

Brad Thorn is wary of burning out his fresh-faced Queensland Reds team, rotating his squad for their tough clash with the Jaguares because he wants his young players to have "15-year careers."

Angus Scott-Young will have his first Super Rugby start for the Reds against the Jaguares.

Flanker Liam Wright - who was taken on the Wallabies' tour of Europe last year despite having not played a Super Rugby game - has been dropped to the bench for Sunday morning's (AEDT) assignment in Argentina.

He has been replaced by Angus Scott-Young, the 20-year-old son of former Test agitator Sam.

Wright, also 20, has been one of the Reds' best across the last two weeks as they collected wins over the Brumbies and Bulls at home and Thorn said the decision was no slight on him.

"Three big games in a row in a tough position... you've got to look after him," Thorn said.

"Still a young body, some big collisions out there for them and I just want to manage these guys.

"I want 15-year careers.

"At a young age, it's important they just keep that in mind.

"That's just another part of it and it's something I'll be doing with looking out for a lot of guys is just managing the loads."

Scott-Young's promotion from the bench is the only change to Queensland's starting side.

But Alex Mafi, Sef Fa'agase and Tate McDermott are out of the Reds' 23 with hooker Andrew Ready, newly-signed prop Ruan Smith and utlility back Ben Lucas coming in.

Lucas last played for Queensland in 2014 but re-joined the club in the summer to add depth following the banishment of Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt.

The Jaguares are coming off a thumping win over the NSW Waratahs last week but Thorn said the biggest challenge the Reds would face was during the week.

"It's just dealing with the travel. You get that done and be smart around that and it's just about being professional," he said.

"For me, I've been doing it so long, I've been to South Africa maybe 15 times, sometimes three times a year. I actually enjoyed the break from doing it, and now I'm back.

"You come here, you enjoy it, you get tight as a group, you have more time to talk footy and connect and all that stuff.

"But remember you're not here for a holiday. It's a long way to come to not get a job done."