Wesfarmers planning to demerge Coles

Wesfarmers plans to demerge supermarket giant Coles and will keep a maximum 20 per cent stake in the separately listed business.

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott says Coles had turned around and matured since being bought in 2007, and that the spinoff - which is subject to shareholder approval - would allow the Perth-based conglomerate to focus on its other businesses and look for other acquisitions.

Metcash supermarkets chief executive Steven Cain will replace John Durkan as managing director of Coles, which accounts for 34 per cent of Wesfarmers earnings.