Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
BHP - BHP BILLITON
RIO - RIO TINTO
FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP
Iron ore prices are up for the second day in a row, after a week of falls, which saw the prices of the metal fall $US10.
NCM - NEWCREST MINING - down 10 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $19.87
Newcrest has confirmed it will miss its full-year production guidance and will be unable to satisfy contracts for copper concentrate product, because it closed its Cadia mine i
PMV - PREMIER INVESTMENTS -
Premier Investments release its half year earnings results on Friday.