Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BHP - BHP BILLITON

RIO - RIO TINTO

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

Iron ore prices are up for the second day in a row, after a week of falls, which saw the prices of the metal fall $US10.

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - down 10 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $19.87

Newcrest has confirmed it will miss its full-year production guidance and will be unable to satisfy contracts for copper concentrate product, because it closed its Cadia mine i

PMV - PREMIER INVESTMENTS -

Premier Investments release its half year earnings results on Friday.