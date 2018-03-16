Pyne hits back at Abbott over MH17

Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne has hit back at Tony Abbott's criticism of a lack of action against Russia in the wake of the shooting down of MH17.

Earlier in the week, the former prime minister took aim at what he described as Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's "disappointing" comments about the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight four years ago.

Mr Abbott said it was "not good enough" for Ms Bishop to argue people should wait for an investigation into how the plane was shot down to conclude before forming views on the evidence.

Asked why more action has not been taken, similar to Britain's expulsion of Russian diplomats following the poisoning of a former spy with a Russian nerve agent, Mr Pyne on Friday said it was quite unfair to conflate the two issues.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced this week the 23 diplomats were being sent home, while cutting high-level contacts with Moscow following the attack.

Mr Pyne says there has been an ongoing investigation into MH17 with the prosecution being led by the Dutch because more than half of those on board were Dutch.

"We have done absolutely everything required of us," he told the Nine Network.

"We have applied sanctions to Russia as a consequence."

Asked about Mr Abbott's criticism, Mr Pyne was quick to point out he was prime minister at the time.

"He didn't expel 23 diplomats," he said.

"Four years later, being an expert on the government's reaction as it should have been four years ago is very easy."

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said Australians should have seen stronger action in the wake of MH17.

"Theresa May has shown strong action in the UK," he said.

"This is the first chemical attack in a Western country for a long period of time and the UK deserves praise for what they are doing; Australia supports it, as we should."

Mr Abbott said it was "absolutely clear" Russia was behind the 2014 attack over eastern Ukraine which killed 298 people, including 38 Australians.

For too long, the Russians have been getting away with murder, he said on Wednesday.

His comments came after New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters claimed there was no evidence Russia was involved in the attack.

It prompted Ms Bishop to state the investigation was ongoing and it was not possible to form a view about the evidence, as it has not been made public.