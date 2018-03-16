News

Batman like choosing 'shooting or poison'

AAP /

A federal cabinet minister has compared voting for Labor and the Greens in the Batman by-election to choosing between "shooting or poison".

The Liberal and Nationals parties did not field a contender ahead of Saturday's vote in the Melbourne seat, leaving the Greens and Labor to battle it out.

"It's really whether you pick shooting or poison," Federal Minister Michael Keenan told the Nine Network on Friday when asked whether he wants the Greens to win.

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese is confident his party will win Batman.

"People have an opportunity tomorrow to have Ged Kearney, a voice in government, or they have someone who can sit back and wait until decisions are made and then decide whether they will protest or not," he told Nine Network on Friday.

