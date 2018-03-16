MotoGP veteran Rossi in contract extension

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi signed a two-year contract extension with Yamaha on Thursday, saying that he will remain in the sport as long as he can compete at a high level.

The nine-time champion will be seeking his fifth title with Yamaha in this weekend's season-opening 2018 Grand Prix of Qatar.

"I've signed so as to have no regrets," the 39-year-old Rossi said.

"If there's a lack of competitiveness, this might impact on image.

"But I see many riders and drivers who stopped while still at the top, (Troy) Bayliss and (Michael) Schumacher for instance, but then they weren't happy with their decision, and wanted to get back on track," the Italian said.

"I want to race for as long as I can without any regrets. It might be risky, but if I followed that line of reasoning I would have stopped many years ago," Rossi said.

Yamaha's managing director, Lin Jarvis, said that Rossi's contract extension was expected since the Italian rider showed interest in continuing to race.

"It was very easy to reach an agreement together - as a Factory Team we need top riders capable to win and with the total commitment to do what it takes to achieve the goal," Jarvis explained.