International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a strong surge as industrial stocks gained after the White House trade adviser sought to play down chances of a trade war due to protectionist policies.

President Donald Trump's tough approach to global trade, including new tariffs on metals imports, will not necessarily provoke retaliation from trading partners, Peter Navarro, the top adviser on international economic exchanges, said on CNBC.

"It was very destabilissing to the markets that the White House is aware of that and they dialed back the rhetoric to an extent," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York.

Corporates, especially manufacturers, have been under pressure from Trump's tariff plans, including a move to impose duties of up to $US60 billion ($A76.9 billion) on Chinese imports while pushing for $US100 billion cut in trade surplus.

Thursday's gains helped the Dow erase much of its losses since Trump announced tariff plans on March 1.

The markets also found support from economic data that showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, pointing to a strong labour market.

Heading into the final hour of trade, the Dow Jones index was up 114.03 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 24,872.15, but the S&P 500 lost 0.58 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,748.90, and the Nasdaq was down 15.33 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 7,481,48.

LONDON: UK shares managed a meagre gain on Thursday after a three-day losing streak as Britain's third-biggest company, Unilever, fell after announcing it would make Rotterdam its sole legal home a year before Brexit.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 per cent at 7,139.76 points at its close, recovering some losses from the day before thanks to gains in financials, healthcare and industrials.

Germany's Dax was up 0.88 per cent, and France's CAC was up 0.65 per cent.

The diplomatic tensions between Britain and Russia have so far had little impact on British shares.

Unilever , which said it would keep its London listing despite scrapping its London corporate headquarters, was down 1.7 per cent.

It remained unclear whether Unilever could still keep its place on the FTSE 100 index.

"It may have a short term impact on demand for the shares however, as institutional investors may have to shuffle their decks a bit," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

TOKYO: Asian stocks sagged on Thursday while government bonds attracted safe-haven demand amid mounting investor concerns that growing trade tensions will hurt the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.13 per cent.

The Asian markets took their cues from Wall Street shares, which fell for the third straight session overnight after US President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war.

"While US and Chinese officials could be negotiating behind the scenes in an attempt to prevent the situation from worsening, the markets will remain concerned as long as President Trump seems to be going his own way on the matter," wrote Xiao Minjie, China-focused senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Shanghai lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.34 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei erased earlier losses and crawled up 0.12 per cent.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index on Thursday rose 0.41 per cent, to 8,467.33.